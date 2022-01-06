Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wolfe Research

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

COLM opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.11. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

