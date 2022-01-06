Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 321,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,649,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $232.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

