Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Vector Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VGR opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

