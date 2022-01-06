Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJUN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $6,027,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $1,185,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BJUN opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $34.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.