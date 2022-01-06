Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 7,255.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $75.79 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.