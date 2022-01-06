Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

TSLX opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLX. Raymond James upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

