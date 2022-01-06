Comparing Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Black Stone Minerals and Trans-Pacific Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 1 1 1 3.00 Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $12.56, suggesting a potential upside of 18.18%.

Volatility & Risk

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 30.37% 19.55% 11.48% Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 6.47 $121.82 million $0.27 39.37 Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

