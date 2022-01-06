Comparing Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY)

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Pernod Ricard pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Constellation Brands pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Constellation Brands has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Constellation Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 6.12 $1.57 billion N/A N/A Constellation Brands $9.36 billion 5.09 $2.00 billion $3.77 67.20

Constellation Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pernod Ricard.

Volatility and Risk

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pernod Ricard and Constellation Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A Constellation Brands 0 7 13 1 2.71

Constellation Brands has a consensus target price of $266.77, indicating a potential upside of 5.29%. Given Constellation Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Profitability

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Constellation Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Constellation Brands 7.96% 14.51% 7.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Pernod Ricard on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points. The Corporate Operations and Other segment comprises costs of executive management, corporate development, corporate finance, human resources, internal audit, investor relations, legal, public relations, and information technology. The Canopy segment consists of canopy equity method Investments. The company was founded by Marvin Sands in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, NY.

