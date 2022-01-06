Comparing Pacific Booker Minerals (PBMLF) and Its Rivals

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS: PBMLF) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pacific Booker Minerals to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Booker Minerals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Booker Minerals Competitors 696 2382 2756 111 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 20.33%. Given Pacific Booker Minerals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Booker Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -$480,000.00 -31.33 Pacific Booker Minerals Competitors $6.71 billion $1.07 billion -9.29

Pacific Booker Minerals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Booker Minerals. Pacific Booker Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -7.86% -7.85% Pacific Booker Minerals Competitors -1,064.19% 4.01% -1.63%

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Booker Minerals’ competitors have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pacific Booker Minerals competitors beat Pacific Booker Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc. is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.