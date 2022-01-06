Compound Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $203.94 or 0.00471907 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $174.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,315,236 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

