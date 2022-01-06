Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 27,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,428,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNDT. Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 1.93.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 114.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 115,471 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conduent by 3.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,649,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Conduent by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

