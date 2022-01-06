Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 27,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,428,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CNDT. Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 1.93.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 114.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 115,471 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conduent by 3.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,649,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Conduent by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
Conduent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNDT)
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.