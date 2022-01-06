Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Get Conformis alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CFMS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.31. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.06.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 784,004 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.