Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.13% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,042,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 374,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,926,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,651,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter.

VPU stock opened at $154.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

