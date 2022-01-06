Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.10% of Churchill Downs worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $225.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.54.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.