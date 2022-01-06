Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUPN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

