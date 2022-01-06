Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 34,616 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,616 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $66.29 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.