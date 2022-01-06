Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.33. Approximately 25,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 473,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $751.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Conn’s by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 1,080.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Conn’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

