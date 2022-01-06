Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.33. Approximately 25,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 473,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $751.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Conn’s by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 1,080.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Conn’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.
Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
