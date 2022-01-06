Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.50-10.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.79.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $253.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.97. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $257.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

