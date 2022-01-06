Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.50-10.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.99.
Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.79.
Constellation Brands stock opened at $253.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.97. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $257.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
