Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $303.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $303.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STZ. MKM Partners restated a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.79.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $253.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.97. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $257.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 863,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,860,000 after buying an additional 146,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.