Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Down 44.1% in December

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,200 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the November 30th total of 572,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,601.0 days.

OTCMKTS CTTAF remained flat at $$110.32 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.32. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $158.67.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

