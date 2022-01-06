Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 2,121 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 30.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,297,000 after buying an additional 71,018 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,617.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 110,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $60.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

