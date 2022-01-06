Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $375.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $368.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

