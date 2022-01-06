Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 595 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,109,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after purchasing an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARCC stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

