Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 190 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in CME Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

CME stock opened at $226.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.73 and a one year high of $232.64. The stock has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

