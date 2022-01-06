Continuum Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 17.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.95 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

