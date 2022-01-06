Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $224.98 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.07 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.61 and its 200 day moving average is $224.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

