Continuum Advisory LLC Has $563,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $268.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $255.23 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

