Continuum Advisory LLC Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $354,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 412.2% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 79,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 270,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61.

