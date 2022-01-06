Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $398,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

PRF stock opened at $173.16 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $133.18 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.39.

