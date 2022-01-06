Contrasting Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) & Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -5.49% -7.39% -0.55% Macerich -19.58% -5.39% -1.77%

This table compares Clipper Realty and Macerich’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $122.85 million 1.29 -$4.91 million ($0.46) -21.41 Macerich $786.03 million 5.06 -$230.20 million ($1.14) -16.37

Clipper Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Macerich. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macerich, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Clipper Realty pays out -82.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macerich pays out -52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Clipper Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macerich has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clipper Realty and Macerich, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 1 2 0 2.67 Macerich 2 5 2 0 2.00

Clipper Realty presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.06%. Macerich has a consensus price target of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.40%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Macerich.

Summary

Clipper Realty beats Macerich on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc. engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The Commercial segment includes the 141 Livingston Street and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The company was founded by Shmuel David Levinson and David Bistricer on July 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies. The company was founded by Mace Siegel, Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C. Coppola in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

