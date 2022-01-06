Contrasting Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) & Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Broad Street Realty and Kennedy-Wilson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Kennedy-Wilson 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.97%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28% Kennedy-Wilson 107.98% 45.77% 8.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 4.25 -$8.15 million N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson $450.90 million 7.50 $110.10 million $3.17 7.66

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Broad Street Realty on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet. The Co-Investment Portfolio segment consists of co-investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate related assets, including loans secured by real estate, through the commingled funds and joint ventures that it manages; as well as the fees that it earns on its fee bearing capital. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

