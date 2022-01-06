Contrasting Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (PVCT) & Its Peers

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: PVCT) is one of 913 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Provectus Biopharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors 5300 19509 41919 804 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 90.18%. Given Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A -$6.68 million -6.95 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors $1.72 billion $125.22 million -0.08

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -984.67% Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors -4,250.81% -124.85% -13.91%

Volatility & Risk

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals competitors beat Provectus Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer. The company was founded by Eric A. Wachter in 2002 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

