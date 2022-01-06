ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CTEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 213 ($2.87) to GBX 195 ($2.63) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.71) to GBX 290 ($3.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.17) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 253.83 ($3.42).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

CTEC stock opened at GBX 195.35 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 200.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 219.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87. The company has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.30. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.57).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.