Coral Products (LON:CRU) Trading Down 2.4%

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.75 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). Approximately 68,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 225,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.38 ($0.21).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of £11.81 million and a PE ratio of 29.50.

In other Coral Products news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($14,149.04). Also, insider Paul Freud bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($35,035.71).

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

