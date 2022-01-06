Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 569,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,826. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $102.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,589,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $3,554,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,783,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,420,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

