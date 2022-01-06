Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report $185.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.91 million and the highest is $185.86 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $178.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $737.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.00 million to $737.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $746.35 million, with estimates ranging from $743.38 million to $749.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. 7,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,700. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

