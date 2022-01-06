Crane (NYSE:CR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $107.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crane is well poised to benefit from its diverse portfolio and efficient management team. The company is experiencing improving order trends across businesses, including short-cycle commercial and core processes. In the quarters ahead, strength across chemical and general industrial and recovery in commercial aerospace end markets are likely to drive its performance. Strong cash flows allow Crane to effectively deploy capital for making acquisitions, repurchasing shares and paying out dividends. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, headwinds across the defense OEM business might continue to affect the company's near-term performance. Crane has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect margins and profitability. High debt levels can raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability.”

CR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.20.

Shares of CR stock opened at $104.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crane will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Crane by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

