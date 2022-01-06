Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,100 ($55.25).

CWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,000 ($53.90) to GBX 4,400 ($59.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CWK stock opened at GBX 3,760 ($50.67) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 3,330 ($44.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,200 ($56.60). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,622.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,786.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Adam Couch bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($47.81) per share, with a total value of £49,742.96 ($67,030.00).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

