Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.26.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 305.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 369,093 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 434,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

