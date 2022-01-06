Critical Analysis: Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) versus Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Alaska Power & Telephone alerts:

0.8% of Alaska Power & Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawaiian Electric Industries has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.58 billion 1.78 $199.71 million $2.21 19.06

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries 8.93% 10.37% 1.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alaska Power & Telephone and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries 2 2 0 0 1.50

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential downside of 10.46%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Co. engages in the provision of energy and communication services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Electric, Regulated Telecom, and Other Nonregulated. The Regulated Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric service including both hydro electric and diesel generation facilities. The Regulated Telecom segment includes local telephone services. The Other Nonregulated segment covers the activities of AP&T Wireless, AP&T Long Distance, and engineering services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, WA.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. The Bank segment delivers banking and other financial services to Hawaii consumers and businesses. The Other segment comprises of corporate-level operating, general, and administrative expenses. The company was founded by C. Dudley Pratt Jr. in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.