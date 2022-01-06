Critical Analysis: Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) and Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) and Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Atos has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mail.ru Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atos and Mail.ru Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atos $12.77 billion 0.37 $628.27 million N/A N/A Mail.ru Group $1.39 billion 1.94 -$288.71 million ($1.02) -11.05

Atos has higher revenue and earnings than Mail.ru Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Atos shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atos and Mail.ru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atos N/A N/A N/A Mail.ru Group -15.47% -9.91% -6.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atos and Mail.ru Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atos 2 7 2 0 2.00 Mail.ru Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Atos presently has a consensus target price of $20.65, indicating a potential upside of 139.28%. Mail.ru Group has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.57%. Given Mail.ru Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mail.ru Group is more favorable than Atos.

Summary

Atos beats Mail.ru Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atos

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

About Mail.ru Group

VK Co., Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects. The VK segment includes the VK.com social network. The Social Networks segment includes OK and My World social networks. The Online Games segment comprises mobile, client-based, browser-based and social games. The Search, E-commerce and Other Services segment includes search services, e-commerce, esports business and certain other projects. The company was founded by Yuri Bentsionovich Milner and Dmitry Grishin on May 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

