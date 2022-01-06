Critical Comparison: Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) vs. Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Manitex International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Manitex International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Manitex International and Velo3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Velo3D 0 0 2 0 3.00

Manitex International currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.98%. Velo3D has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.25%. Given Velo3D’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Manitex International.

Profitability

This table compares Manitex International and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International 0.79% 0.86% 0.34% Velo3D N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Manitex International and Velo3D’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International $167.50 million 0.75 -$13.61 million $0.07 89.86 Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

Velo3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manitex International.

Summary

Manitex International beats Velo3D on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

