Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.81.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of TSE:CRON opened at C$4.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.66. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of C$4.86 and a twelve month high of C$20.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

