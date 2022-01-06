CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

CSGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.82.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

