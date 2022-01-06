CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Trimmed by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.26.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

