CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Stephens

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.