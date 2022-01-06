CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTRRF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

