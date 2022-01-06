CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Price Target Cut to C$2.30 by Analysts at Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TSE:CUB opened at C$1.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$203.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.23. CubicFarm Systems has a 1 year low of C$0.91 and a 1 year high of C$1.82.

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Its teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

