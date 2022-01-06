Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Holdings Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CW stock opened at $139.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $142.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

