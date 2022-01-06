Curve DAO Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Billion (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $917.31 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.44 or 0.00012594 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00058456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,665,231,410 coins and its circulating supply is 446,681,806 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars.

